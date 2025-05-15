Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 37,587 WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of WM Technology by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of WM Technology by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 14,043 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of WM Technology by 37.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33,153 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAPS stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. WM Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.13 million, a PE ratio of -39.32 and a beta of 1.14.

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. WM Technology had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%.

Separately, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.61 target price on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

