Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $28,000 in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 25,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 2,135,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,423 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in TMC the metals during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in TMC the metals in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

In other TMC the metals news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 353,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $587,145.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,890.22. This represents a 23.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMC shares. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on TMC the metals in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Shares of TMC the metals stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. TMC the metals company Inc. has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.80.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

