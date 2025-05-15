Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $39,000 in Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Atyr PHARMA by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 147,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atyr PHARMA in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Atyr PHARMA in the 4th quarter worth $383,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Atyr PHARMA in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atyr PHARMA in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Atyr PHARMA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

ATYR stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40. Atyr PHARMA INC has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atyr PHARMA INC will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

