Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $49,000 in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,302,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 733,168 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $1,746,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 49,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a market cap of $188.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.18.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.15). The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

