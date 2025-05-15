Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $68,000 in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 139,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 388.5% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 64,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 51,493 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in i-80 Gold by 490.9% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 61.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:IAUX opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. i-80 Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.24.
i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.
