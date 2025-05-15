Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $68,000 in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 139,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 388.5% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 64,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 51,493 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in i-80 Gold by 490.9% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 61.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i-80 Gold Price Performance

NYSE:IAUX opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. i-80 Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAUX has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of i-80 Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cormark raised i-80 Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, i-80 Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Profile

(Free Report)

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.