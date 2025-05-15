Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,980,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,367,000 after buying an additional 62,282 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 466.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 223,995 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 900.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 896,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 806,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.50. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $4.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,137.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

ABUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

