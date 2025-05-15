Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of enCore Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in enCore Energy during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in enCore Energy during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of enCore Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of enCore Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman William M. Sheriff bought 40,000 shares of enCore Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,310,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,166.55. This trade represents a 1.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

EU stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. enCore Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $326.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.19.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of enCore Energy in a report on Tuesday.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

