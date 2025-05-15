Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,775 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Gevo by 441.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,289,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,007 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter worth about $904,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after buying an additional 234,727 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Gevo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $275.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.25. Gevo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 510.04%. The firm had revenue of $29.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Gevo from $3.25 to $1.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

