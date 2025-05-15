Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,326 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 11,600.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 15,081 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Nano Dimension by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 12,326 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NNDM opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.73.

Nano Dimension ( NASDAQ:NNDM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 152.86%.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

