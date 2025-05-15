Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,873,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,250,000 after acquiring an additional 166,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,081,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after purchasing an additional 113,277 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,046,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 76,870 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 506,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 264,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 107,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

NVTS opened at $2.09 on Thursday. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $398.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66.

Insider Activity

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 84.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd Glickman sold 13,644 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $35,337.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 684,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,847.23. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Long sold 47,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $111,366.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,245.60. The trade was a 60.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,877 shares of company stock worth $193,262. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVTS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Navitas Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.10 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.46.

Navitas Semiconductor Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

