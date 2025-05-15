Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EVGO. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EVgo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EVgo by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 49,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EVgo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on EVgo from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on EVgo from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

EVgo Stock Up 11.3%

Shares of EVGO stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.27. EVgo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98.

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.11 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVgo Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

