Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,628 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,681 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 521,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 286,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Smith Micro Software stock opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.73. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

