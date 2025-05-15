Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 310.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 14,698 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Insider Transactions at OraSure Technologies

In other news, CFO Kenneth J. Mcgrath purchased 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,690.95. This trade represents a 20.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Kenny purchased 47,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $151,079.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,800.55. The trade was a 204.93% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 190,284 shares of company stock worth $600,348 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OraSure Technologies Trading Down 6.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $186.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.42.

OraSure Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 24th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 15.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

