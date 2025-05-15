Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,440 Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $66,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.67). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Dunseth Myers purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 281,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,668.80. This represents a 8.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZNTL shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZNTL

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.