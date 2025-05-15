Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACTG. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the fourth quarter worth about $1,033,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 145,216 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 163,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 86,531 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 183,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 79,545 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,004,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 72,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Acacia Research Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of ACTG opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 15.95 and a current ratio of 16.39. Acacia Research Co. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.38. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 31.44%.

About Acacia Research

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

