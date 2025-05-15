Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Codere Online Luxembourg by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 38,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 25,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Performance

CDRO opened at $8.10 on Thursday. Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $8.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

Further Reading

