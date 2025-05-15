Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDSB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 35,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 331.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. 26.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.42. The company has a market cap of $59.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

