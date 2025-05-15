Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Renasant from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Renasant from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens upped their target price on Renasant from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price target on Renasant from $34.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renasant

In other Renasant news, CAO Kelly Hutcheson sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $48,103.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,757.92. This trade represents a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Barclays PLC increased its position in Renasant by 183.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 88,783 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 122.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 7.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 299,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 21,683 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 81.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 117,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Stock Performance

Shares of RNST opened at $35.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.07. Renasant has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $39.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $170.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

About Renasant

(Get Free Report

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading

