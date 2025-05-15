REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 488,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,308 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in REV Group were worth $15,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in REV Group by 355.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 69,946 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of REV Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 460,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of REV Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered REV Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REV Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

REVG opened at $38.02 on Thursday. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $38.69. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

