RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in RH were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in RH by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in RH by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in RH by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $215.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.96. RH has a twelve month low of $123.03 and a twelve month high of $457.26. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.36.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.33). RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $812.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. RH’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

RH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on RH from $510.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $437.00) on shares of RH in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RH from $530.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on RH from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on RH from $276.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.94.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

