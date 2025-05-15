RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,398,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 885,071 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $24,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RLJ opened at $7.61 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $10.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $328.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 230.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RLJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia L. Gibson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 124,217 shares in the company, valued at $997,462.51. This trade represents a 8.76% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

