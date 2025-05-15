Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO David Baszucki Sells 118,051 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 118,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $8,787,716.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,524,414.52. This trade represents a 34.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 5th, David Baszucki sold 1,375,002 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $99,261,394.38.
- On Monday, April 7th, David Baszucki sold 229,167 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $12,026,684.16.
- On Monday, March 17th, David Baszucki sold 34,099 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $1,945,347.95.
- On Monday, March 3rd, David Baszucki sold 195,068 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $12,667,715.92.
- On Tuesday, February 25th, David Baszucki sold 1,445 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $87,422.50.
- On Thursday, February 20th, David Baszucki sold 6,448 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total value of $395,455.84.
Roblox Stock Performance
Shares of RBLX stock opened at $78.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.14. The company has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.45 and a beta of 1.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 1.2% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 77,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. OTR Global raised shares of Roblox from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.68.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roblox
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Roblox
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- SMCI Stock Rally: 45% Gain in 2 Days Could Be Just the Start
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- AMD’s AI-Powered Stock Price Rally Just Shifted Gears
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 5 Hot Small-Cap Insiders Bought at the Peak of Tariff Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.