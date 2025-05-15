Robotics Stocks To Watch Today – May 13th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Zebra Technologies, and Teradyne are the three Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, design, manufacture or deploy robots and automation systems across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, logistics and consumer electronics. By investing in these stocks, shareholders gain exposure to the growth potential of robotics and AI-driven technologies as they transform productivity, efficiency and innovation in global markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $7.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.42. The company had a trading volume of 268,398,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,963,755. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.40 and its 200-day moving average is $127.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $3.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.71. The stock had a trading volume of 459,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,653. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $205.73 and a one year high of $427.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.74.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

TER traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.75. 1,436,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,429. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.04. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70.

