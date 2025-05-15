Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $25,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RY opened at $122.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.35. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $102.44 and a 1-year high of $128.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $173.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a $1.0251 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

