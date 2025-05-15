Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.00.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RGLD shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $166.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Gold

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $201,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,612.80. This trade represents a 12.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 256.5% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

RGLD stock opened at $165.63 on Friday. Royal Gold has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $191.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.16.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $193.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.80%.

About Royal Gold

(Get Free Report

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.