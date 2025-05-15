Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 485,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 6,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAGE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.20. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $13.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 971.50%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

