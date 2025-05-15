Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,367 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brightcove by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 15,291 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Price Performance

Brightcove stock opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $202.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.01. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $4.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Brightcove in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Brightcove

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

