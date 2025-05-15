Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,094 Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUR. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Burford Capital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,256,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,022,000 after buying an additional 67,929 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Burford Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,398,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in Burford Capital by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

BUR opened at $14.40 on Thursday. Burford Capital Limited has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a current ratio of 15.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67.

Burford Capital Cuts Dividend

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Burford Capital had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 34.81%. The company had revenue of $118.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Burford Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.