Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 37,212 KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 37,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 2,770.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 17,095 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in KORU Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in KORU Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in KORU Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $138.88 million, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.39. KORU Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

KORU Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:KRMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.60% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KORU Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRMD shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on KORU Medical Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. B. Riley upgraded KORU Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on KORU Medical Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

