Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $118,000 Investment in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Sensus Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.
Sensus Healthcare Price Performance
SRTS stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $9.33. The company has a market cap of $79.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on Sensus Healthcare
About Sensus Healthcare
Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sensus Healthcare
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- SMCI Stock Rally: 45% Gain in 2 Days Could Be Just the Start
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- AMD’s AI-Powered Stock Price Rally Just Shifted Gears
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 5 Hot Small-Cap Insiders Bought at the Peak of Tariff Fears
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.