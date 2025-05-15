Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $118,000 Investment in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Sensus Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Price Performance

SRTS stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $9.33. The company has a market cap of $79.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Read Our Latest Report on Sensus Healthcare

About Sensus Healthcare

(Free Report)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.