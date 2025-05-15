Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 62,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 29,062 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 467,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 67,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 235,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 66,844 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLUG opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $803.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.19. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $133.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.92 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 214.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Plug Power to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $1.75 to $1.60 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.99.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

