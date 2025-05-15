Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Clarivate by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Clarivate by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.49. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $593.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.03 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

