Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,837 Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Get Idaho Strategic Resources alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 1,435.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 13,681 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 10,713.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. 8.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Roth Capital set a $17.50 price target on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of IDR opened at €12.51 ($14.06) on Thursday. Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of €8.57 ($9.63) and a 52 week high of €19.75 ($22.19). The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $170.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.46.

About Idaho Strategic Resources

(Free Report)

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.