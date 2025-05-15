Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 48,900 OrangeKloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OrangeKloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.
Separately, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OrangeKloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.
OrangeKloud Technology Trading Down 3.8%
Shares of NASDAQ ORKT opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. OrangeKloud Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $8.00.
OrangeKloud Technology Company Profile
Orangekloud Technology, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing information technology consulting services. Its digital transformation projects include the sales and consulting of Microsoft Dynamics ERP software licenses. It operates through the Packaged Software Solutions, and No-Code Platform and Mobile Application segments.
