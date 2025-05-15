Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COMM. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 826.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope stock opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.07. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $7.19.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COMM. StockNews.com cut CommScope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

