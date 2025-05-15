Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 294,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 20,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,895 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $377.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $110.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.30 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 17.93%. Equities research analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other VAALCO Energy news, COO Thor Pruckl sold 10,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $40,167.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,218.40. This trade represents a 5.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

