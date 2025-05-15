Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 18,397 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,457 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 18,397 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,741,001 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $63,055,000 after purchasing an additional 133,781 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,363,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $26,600,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,775 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 54,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,448,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RIVN. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.10 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.16.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $97,766.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,183.76. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 35,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $409,270.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,011 shares in the company, valued at $9,775,506.06. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,427 shares of company stock worth $2,154,905 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

