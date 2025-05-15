Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 81,900 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,900 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Gossamer Bio worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opti Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,241,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 38,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 5,371,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on GOSS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Gossamer Bio from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Gossamer Bio Stock Down 7.3%

Shares of GOSS opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.55.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $9.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 million. On average, analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Gossamer Bio Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

