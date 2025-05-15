Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $45,000 Position in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Shattuck Labs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STTK. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 299.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 40,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 353,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 29,870 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs Stock Performance

Shattuck Labs stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $9.08. The company has a market cap of $43.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shattuck Labs ( NASDAQ:STTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 1,156.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on STTK. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shattuck Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shattuck Labs Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

