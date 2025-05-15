Scotiabank Lowers Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $29.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $38.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.32.

Rapid7 Stock Down 2.9%

NASDAQ RPD opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $44.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 61.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average is $34.08.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $210.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.25 million. Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 12,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $290,179.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,774.80. This represents a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 295.9% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,935,000 after purchasing an additional 964,899 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 95.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,841,000 after purchasing an additional 919,955 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth approximately $15,510,000. Estuary Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,714,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,190,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

