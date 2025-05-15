Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Stake Raised by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 128.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Select Water Solutions by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,828,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,061 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,998,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,456,000 after acquiring an additional 430,363 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $5,346,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 254.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 524,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 376,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $4,913,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Select Water Solutions from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Select Water Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE WTTR opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $374.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Water Solutions

In other Select Water Solutions news, CEO John Schmitz sold 73,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $957,053.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,825,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,811,417.84. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.