Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Insider Sells $595,193.90 in Stock

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $595,193.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,117.94. This represents a 32.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Down 0.3%

Sempra stock opened at $74.89 on Thursday. Sempra has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $95.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.645 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. UBS Group cut Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Sempra from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Sempra from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus downgraded Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sempra from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sempra

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.