Smithfield Foods, Inc (NASDAQ:SFD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Smithfield Foods, Inc (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Smithfield Foods in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Smithfield Foods in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Smithfield Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. HSBC started coverage on Smithfield Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Smithfield Foods in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Smithfield Foods Stock Down 1.0%

Smithfield Foods stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41. Smithfield Foods has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $23.45.

Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Smithfield Foods’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Smithfield Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Smithfield Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.05%.

Insider Activity at Smithfield Foods

In related news, major shareholder Group Ltd/Adr Wh sold 2,506,936 shares of Smithfield Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,138,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,518,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,290,376,340. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smithfield Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFD. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smithfield Foods in the first quarter worth $2,792,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $816,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Smithfield Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,098,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smithfield Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $441,000.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods, Inc produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments.

