Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,078 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Southside Bancshares worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 137.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 34,316 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $673,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average is $31.25. The company has a market cap of $896.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.37 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBSI. Stephens reduced their target price on Southside Bancshares from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

