SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 13,161 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,415 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.5% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amara Financial LLC. acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 375,539 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $87,501,000 after buying an additional 34,414 shares during the last quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 32.9% during the third quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 132,641 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,905,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,972,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,214. The trade was a 50.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,507 shares of company stock worth $42,694,080. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $212.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Apple from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.80.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

