SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.64 and last traded at $25.64. 459,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 320% from the average session volume of 109,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.9%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF

(Get Free Report)

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.