SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC – Free Report) by 559.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.76% of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 165,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Trading Down 0.2%

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF stock opened at $37.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $154.16 million, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.48. SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $38.09.

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.