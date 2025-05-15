SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,563 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $24,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 50.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 44,122 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 42,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 115,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after buying an additional 22,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $53.51 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.99 and a one year high of $59.94. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.11.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

