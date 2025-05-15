SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 3.25% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $25,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $849,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,543,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KIE opened at $58.13 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $58.05. The company has a market cap of $895.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.77.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

