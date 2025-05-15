Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 735,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,124 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $22,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 339.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 69,704 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 391.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 28,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.69.

In other news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $799,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,265.83. This represents a 84.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,414.30. This represents a 16.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,639 in the last 90 days. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.94%. The firm had revenue of $109.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

